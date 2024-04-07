Police arrest 9 for obscene acts in Lonavla

Lonavla police have taken action against ten individuals, including four women dancers, for allegedly causing a disturbance and engaging in obscene acts during late hours at a bungalow in Lonavala on Saturday. During the raid, police arrested nine people for playing loud music and being involved in obscene acts. (REPRESENTATIVE IC)

According to a police, officers acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid on a bungalow located in the Tungarli area of Lonavla city. During the raid, police arrested nine people for playing loud music and being involved in obscene acts. During the raid, police seized music systems and other things.

SDPO Satya Sai Karthik, Lonavla Division said, “We have arrested nine individuals for playing loud music and being involved in obscene acts. We have requested all bungalow owners to make sure no an illegal activity to be done at their bungalow and they have to submit all the details of tourists while renting out their properties.’’

Recently, Lonavla police arrested 15 individuals for filming pornographic content at a private bungalow in Lonavla area. After that, police become more cautious and are constantly gather information for illegal activities in private bungalows.

A case has been registered at Lonavla city police station under IPC sections 294,34 and sections 33(N),131 of the Maharashtra Police Act and further investigation is going on.