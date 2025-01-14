Menu Explore
Police arrest criminal involved in nine theft cases

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested Akash Vajir Rathod, 24, for nine thefts, detaining two minors. They seized gold worth ₹7.74 lakh and three motorcycles.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a person with criminal record and detained his two minor associates involved in at least nine theft cases across the city.

Following complaints of chain theft cases in the area, the police formed a team and narrowed down on the accused based on CCTV footages and criminal records. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Akash Vajir Rathod, 24, of Mulshi in Pune district.

Following complaints of chain theft cases in the area, the police formed a team and narrowed down on the accused based on CCTV footages and criminal records. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Rathod and detained his two minor associates from MIDC Bhosari area on Sunday.

During questioning, Rathod confessed to his gang’s involvement in chain snatching and motorcycle theft cases reported in Ravet, Nigdi, Chikhali and Alandi areas. The accused used stolen bikes to execute chain-snatching crimes. Police seized gold ornaments worth 7,74,860 and three motorcycles from their possession.

The authorities claimed to have solved motorcycle theft and chain-snatching cases reported at Bhosari, Chikhali (two cases), Alandi, Ravet, Chakan (two cases), Nigdi and Yavat police stations with the arrest of Rathod.

