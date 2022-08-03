Police arrest four for snatching gold chains during palkhi processions
PUNE: The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The arrests took place on Monday and FIRs were lodged.
The accused have been identified as Shankar Shivaji Pawar (23), Mahendra Suresh Argade (26), Nitin Chagan Kakade (22) and Prashant Chagan Tak (26) from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district. Police recovered 24 tola golden ornaments worth ₹12,24,000 and two mobile sets worth ₹1,30,000 from the accused.
According to the police, many warkaris became victims of pickpocketing, chain snatching and robbing of cash and valuables.
During interrogation, it was found that accused Pawar, Argade and Kakade used to snatch gold ornaments and sold it to Tak in Ahmednagar district. The accused were involved in 18 similar cases registered at different police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been charged under Sections 392 (robbery) of the Indian Police Code (IPC).
A police team comprising senior inspector Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-inspector Ganesh Mane, Bhairavnath Shelke and Machindra Walke were part of the team that nabbed the accused.
-
PU mulls online exam for Afghan students
In a bid to help Afghan students of exit semesters enrolled with Panjab University who missed the recently-held semester examinations after being unable to secure visas to India, the varsity is planning to hold the exams online for them. The decision came after a number of the Afghan students requested the varsity to allow for online exams. There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges.
-
Parents of 7-year-old Panchkula road accident victim given ₹6.65L compensation
The Motor Accident Claims Petition (MACT) awarded compensation of ₹6.65 lakh to the parents of a seven-year-old girl who lost hthe deceased, Khushpreet Kaur, 7, a Class 1 student'slife in a road accident. The first petition was filed by the parents of the deceased, a Class 1 student, 7, Khushpreet Kaur. The second, meanwhile, was filed by the deceased's mother who also sustained injuries, 34, Sukhvinder Kaur.
-
CCA principal row: Charge withdrawn from Bagga for fair inquiry, Chandigarh tells CAT
For fair and impartial inquiry into the serious complaints received against Bagga's, the additional charge of principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, was withdrawn from Sangeeta Bagga, the UT administration has submitted in its reply before the Central Administrative Tribunal. Submitting UT's response, advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu stated the Bagga had approached the tribunal with “unclean” hands.
-
Chandigarh to crack down on dummy admissions at government schools
With the admissions for Class 11 commencing,, the UT education department plans to bring an end to the process of students joining government schools on dummy admissions. The app was launched earlier in July, and attendance starting from August 1 will be shifted onto it. The app was also designed to ease the workload of teachers who will not have to send data periodically to the UT education department.
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district. They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
