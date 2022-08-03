Home / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest four for snatching gold chains during palkhi processions

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST
PUNE: The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE: The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The arrests took place on Monday and FIRs were lodged.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Shivaji Pawar (23), Mahendra Suresh Argade (26), Nitin Chagan Kakade (22) and Prashant Chagan Tak (26) from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district. Police recovered 24 tola golden ornaments worth 12,24,000 and two mobile sets worth 1,30,000 from the accused.

According to the police, many warkaris became victims of pickpocketing, chain snatching and robbing of cash and valuables.

During interrogation, it was found that accused Pawar, Argade and Kakade used to snatch gold ornaments and sold it to Tak in Ahmednagar district. The accused were involved in 18 similar cases registered at different police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been charged under Sections 392 (robbery) of the Indian Police Code (IPC).

A police team comprising senior inspector Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-inspector Ganesh Mane, Bhairavnath Shelke and Machindra Walke were part of the team that nabbed the accused.

