Police arrest man for financial fraud of 8.23 crore

PUNE: The Hinjewadi police last week arrested an individual accused of orchestrating an investment fraud scheme, wherein he allegedly duped 15 victims for ₹ 8.23 crore, the police informed on Friday. Hinjewadi police arrested an individual accused of orchestrating an investment fraud scheme, wherein he allegedly duped 15 victims for ₹ 8.23 crore, the police said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The suspect, purportedly operating under the guise of a lucrative investment opportunity, enticed unsuspecting individuals to invest in his company with promises of substantial returns. The accused has been identified as Amit Shamrao Mane (36) from Mulshi, and is now a resident of Parbhani.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

According to preliminary investigations, the accused allegedly ran a learning content development service firm in Wakad. He lured people to invest in his firm to get 2-3% monthly returns on investments. Believing Mane’s commitment, the complainant Mangesh Dalvi from Beed invested ₹54.10 lakh in his scheme in 2021.

However, the accused failed to provide assured returns and hence on September 24, 2023, Dalvi filed a police complaint against the accused.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ram Gomare said, “Before the police complaint, the accused was absconding and he was constantly changing his mobile, hence it was difficult to find out his whereabouts. But during technical analysis, we came to know that he was in Latur, from where we arrested him.’’

According to Gomare, during interrogation, police came to know that the accused duped 14 other people together to the tune of ₹8.23 crore. Police informed that they have invoked sections 4 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors. (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 and further investigation is going on.