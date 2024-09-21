Menu Explore
Police arrest man for murder in Karvenagar  

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 22, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Police said late on Friday, accused Kokane visited Nivangune’s house and stabbed him with a sharp weapon

Pune city police arrested a man for the murder of his friend’s husband at Shriman Housing Society in Karvenagar on Friday. The accused has been identified as Prasanna Sahebrao Kokare (27), who stabbed and killed Amol Nivangune (42) with a sharp weapon. According to the FIR, the accused is a close friend of the deceased’s wife, and the deceased suspected that Kokare was having an affair with his wife. Over this topic, Kokare and Nivangune engaged in a quarrel, during which Nivangune assaulted Kokare. 

According to the FIR, the accused is a close friend of the deceased’s wife, and the deceased suspected that Kokare was having an affair with his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said late on Friday, accused Kokane visited Nivangune’s house and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. 

“The deceased’s wife misled the police by informing that her husband was attacked and died during an attempted robbery. However, the CCTV footage revealed something odd, and we conducted an investigation accordingly,’’ said a senior police officer. 

