Police arrest suspect from UP in Dighi murder case 

Crime Branch Unit 3 and Anti Gunda squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Dighi murder case. The murder was the result of an extramarital affair between the accused and the wife of the deceased. On February 28, Dighi police recovered the body of Amusahab Mulla in the forest hill near Dudulgaon. (HT)

The accused, Abdul Malik (45) resident of Dudulgaon and originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested along with Jeba Amusahab Mulla (30), who is the wife of the deceased Amusahab Mulla (34).

On February 28, Dighi police recovered the body of Amusahab Mulla in the forest hill near Dudulgaon. After the identification of the dead body police launched an investigation into the case. Taking this as a lead, a team of police rushed to the Mankapur village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh and arrested the accused.

Harish Mane, assistant police inspector at Anti Gunda Squad said, “Abdul and Jeba were in love with each other. The accused killed Mulla so that he could marry Jeba.’’

Both arrested accused were handed over to the Dighi police station for further investigation. A case has been filed at Dighi police station under BNS section 103.