Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police arrest suspect from UP in Dighi murder case 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 06, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The accused, Abdul Malik (45) resident of Dudulgaon and originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested along with Jeba Amusahab Mulla (30), who is the wife of the deceased Amusahab Mulla (34)

Crime Branch Unit 3 and Anti Gunda squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Dighi murder case. The murder was the result of an extramarital affair between the accused and the wife of the deceased. 

On February 28, Dighi police recovered the body of Amusahab Mulla in the forest hill near Dudulgaon. (HT)
On February 28, Dighi police recovered the body of Amusahab Mulla in the forest hill near Dudulgaon. (HT)

The accused, Abdul Malik (45) resident of Dudulgaon and originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested along with Jeba Amusahab Mulla (30), who is the wife of the deceased Amusahab Mulla (34). 

On February 28, Dighi police recovered the body of Amusahab Mulla in the forest hill near Dudulgaon. After the identification of the dead body police launched an investigation into the case. Taking this as a lead, a team of police rushed to the Mankapur village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh and arrested the accused. 

Harish Mane, assistant police inspector at Anti Gunda Squad said, “Abdul and Jeba were in love with each other. The accused killed Mulla so that he could marry Jeba.’’ 

Both arrested accused were handed over to the Dighi police station for further investigation. A case has been filed at Dighi police station under BNS section 103. 

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On