Police ban mobile phones within 100 meters of polling stations 

As per orders issued by Pune police, voters cannot take their mobile phones inside the polling booths and only on-duty staff can keep mobiles. Police issued a circular in this regard on Saturday, November 16. The Police have banned using mobile phones within a 100-meter radius of all polling booths located under eleven assembly constituencies that fall under the city commissioner’s jurisdiction. Voters in Pune have demanded the placing of special trays with the presiding officer so that voters can come to the polling booth with their devices but store them safely before entering to cast their vote. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The order dated Nov 16 issued by Joint Commissioner (law and order) Ranjan Kumar Sharma states, “As per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI), mobile phones cannot be carried within 100 meters distance of polling booths. Besides, any type of photography or videography is disallowed in the 100-meter radius. No combustible material should be carried within the specified area per the directions of the model code of conduct.”

The police order has also directed that shops, restaurants, kiosks and other establishments remain shut on polling day. The issue of the mobile ban led to chaotic scenes at different polling booths in Pune during the Lok Sabha polls in May 2024.

Voters in Pune have demanded the placing of special trays with the presiding officer so that voters can come to the polling booth with their devices but store them safely before entering to cast their vote. Due to the mobile ban, voters were prohibited from entering polling booths with their phones and other gadgets, forcing them to ask someone to wait outside and take turns or find a safe place to deposit them until their votes were cast. Voters complained that the voter slips were on their phones, due to which they took turns casting their respective votes, while the others waited outside with their phones.

Returning officer of Chinchwad assembly constituency Anil Pawar on Sunday said that legal action will be taken against voters who are found in possession of mobile phones within a hundred metre radius of polling booths.