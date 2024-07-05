Police bandobast in front of Vasant More’s office

As Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) workers threatened to ransack Vasant More’s office even as he planned to join the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray/UBT), the police deployed heavy bandobast in front of his office on Friday. More met the Sena leader in Mumbai on Friday. As news spread that More is leaving the VBA, VBA workers threatened to ransack his office. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

More contested the Lok Sabha (LS) 2024 elections on a VBA ticket immediately after which he decided to leave the party and join the Shiv Sena (UBT). More met the Sena leader in Mumbai on Friday. As news spread that More is leaving the VBA, VBA workers threatened to ransack his office. To avoid any political controversy, the police deployed heavy bandobast in front of More’s office at Katraj.

More said, “Considering my followers’ views, I have decided to move on from the VBA. My workers are concerned about their career/s and about joining the Sena. I started my political career with the Sena and am joining the same party again.”

“If someone tries to attack my office, we are ready to face that too. We will not remain silent,” More said.