Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police book 14 for clashes near Gultekdi 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Pune police booked 14 individuals after a violent clash between two groups, injuring several, following a bike parking dispute. Investigations are ongoing.

Pune police booked 14 individuals in two separate FIRs reported at Swargate police station after a violent clash between two groups on Friday.  

According to officials, the incident occurred when the complainant Keshav Shivasharan asked the accused Rohit Singh to move his bike. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to officials, the incident occurred when the complainant Keshav Shivasharan asked the accused Rohit Singh to move his bike. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat galli No 10 in the Gultekdi area of Pune city. Rahul Done and Akshay Kambale sustained injuries in the attack, and a search is underway for the prime accused, police said. 

According to officials, the incident occurred when the complainant Keshav Shivasharan asked the accused Rohit Singh to move his bike. The seemingly trivial argument quickly turned heated, prompting the accused to call in his accomplices. Armed with sickles and bamboo sticks, the group allegedly created panic in the area before assaulting the complainant and two others. 

In retaliation, Shivasharan along with his associates also made a brutal attack on the accused with sickles, iron rods and wooden sticks. In this attack, Darshan Sutar and Sandesh Meshram were injured. 

Based on conflicting complaints, police have registered cases against both parties. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to track down the accused. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On