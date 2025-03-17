Police book 14 for clashes near Gultekdi 

Pune police booked 14 individuals in two separate FIRs reported at Swargate police station after a violent clash between two groups on Friday. According to officials, the incident occurred when the complainant Keshav Shivasharan asked the accused Rohit Singh to move his bike. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat galli No 10 in the Gultekdi area of Pune city. Rahul Done and Akshay Kambale sustained injuries in the attack, and a search is underway for the prime accused, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the complainant Keshav Shivasharan asked the accused Rohit Singh to move his bike. The seemingly trivial argument quickly turned heated, prompting the accused to call in his accomplices. Armed with sickles and bamboo sticks, the group allegedly created panic in the area before assaulting the complainant and two others.

In retaliation, Shivasharan along with his associates also made a brutal attack on the accused with sickles, iron rods and wooden sticks. In this attack, Darshan Sutar and Sandesh Meshram were injured.

Based on conflicting complaints, police have registered cases against both parties. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to track down the accused.