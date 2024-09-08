Police book sr citizen for furnishing fake documents 

The Shivajinagar Police have booked 66-year-old Mandakini Bhanudas Lale, a resident of Wadgaon Budruk for furnishing fake and forged documents to prepare an affidavit for the release of accused Shobha Vijay Shedge arrested in connection with a 2022 related crime. The FIR was lodged by Prashant Sukhdeo Tayade (44), a resident of Uruli Kanchan, on September 7. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The forged documents were submitted to obtain the affidavit in connection with the case currently being heard in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Shivajinagar. The FIR was lodged by Prashant Sukhdeo Tayade (44), a resident of Uruli Kanchan, on September 7. The police have invoked BNS sections 336 (2), 336 (3), 337, 318 (4), 318 (2), 236, and 237. No arrests have been made so far in the case.