Police crack December 2019 murder case during investigation of another murder

In the course of solving one murder case, the Pune police detected another murder case that had been undetected since December 2019, according to a statement issued by Hadapsar police station officials.

The police were investigating the murder of a woman named Shubhangi Sagar Lokhande (21) who was killed in Shivshaktinagar chowk in Bhekrainagar area of Hadapsar on the morning of April 7.

The case was registered at Hadapsar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) when the woman’s body was found.

Upon investigation, the police found that the woman had been killed by her husband Sagar Balu Lokhande (23), a resident of Uruli Devachi area of Pune.

During interrogation, the man revealed that he was enraged about his wife getting in touch with her former husband, according to the police statement.

“During a fight with the arrested man, his wife had revealed that her (former) husband had already killed a man in the past and that he would kill him if he tried to break them up,” read the police statement in Marathi.

The former husband was identified as Santosh Sahdev Shinde (27), a resident of Kamthe Ali area of Fursungi in Hadapsar.

The police tried to find him at his address to investigate the murder that the deceased woman had allegedly told the arrested man about. However, the police found out that the man had been missing from his own address for the past year and a half.

At the time of Shinde’s disappearance, in December 2019, the police found an undetected murder case registered at Hadapsar police station.

The deceased in that case was Narsingh Vitthal Gavhane (65) who was found dead in the burning ghats of Fursungi with his head bashed with a brick. The police found Shinde at his sister’s place in Chikhali on April 9 and interrogated him to find that he had killed Gavhane.

However, he was found to be Covid-19 positive upon arrest and sent to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. He was remanded to police custody to April 21 and later sent to judicial custody.