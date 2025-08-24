Police deploy 11 dedicated teams for Ganeshotsav

With 10-day Ganeshotsav just around the corner, the office of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 1 office has formed 11 dedicated teams to look after civic and infrastructural requirements, ranging from road repairs to streetlights, CCTV installation, sound systems, and other essential amenities. The police teams will document the problems, including location and photographs, and coordinate with ward officers or civic authorities to ensure quick resolution. (HT)

Each team has been tasked with visiting various areas under its jurisdiction, inspecting on-ground conditions, and identifying issues that could affect the movement of devotees or the functioning of Ganesh mandals. The police teams will document the problems, including location and photographs, and coordinate with ward officers or civic authorities to ensure quick resolution.

Krushikesh Rawale, DCP (Zone 1), said, “Our aim is that Ganpati Utsav should be celebrated by mandals and devotees without any inconvenience. The teams will survey the areas and ensure that necessary action is taken immediately.”

Officials said that the road repair team recently visited localities and reported pothole details to respective ward officers, and repairs were carried out.

Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers on Saturday visited prominent Ganesh mandals and reviewed pandal installation, traffic and public facilities.