News / Cities / Pune News / Police detain five for celebrating criminal’s birthday

Police detain five for celebrating criminal’s birthday

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 14, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Pune police detain 5 individuals, including a minor, for celebrating a criminal friend's birthday by cutting a cake with a sword.

Pune city police on Thursday detained five individuals including a minor for celebrating their criminal friend’s birthday by cutting a cake with a sword. As per police information, the cake featured a printed photo of the criminal and the video of the cutting incident had gone viral on social media. Police said the celebration was organised in honour of Shubham Shirkar, who is currently lodged at Yerwada jail under sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to police, on December 30, the accused, accompanied by eight to ten friends brandished swords in the air, causing a disturbance in the vicinity. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, on December 30, the accused, accompanied by eight to ten friends brandished swords in the air, causing a disturbance in the vicinity. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on December 30 and taking cognisance of the video on Thursday police arrested Om alias Sonu Dyneshwar Burud (19), Aniket alias Manya Ashok Katurde (19), Aniket Durgesh Dhotre (20), Sagar Ramchandra Khatal (25) all from Janta Vasahat in Janwadi. Apart from these four, one minor was detained in this case. Of the five, Khatal is on record criminal and has been previously booked under various body offence-related crimes.

According to police, on December 30, the accused, accompanied by eight to ten friends brandished swords in the air, causing a disturbance in the vicinity. The incident was captured on video and swiftly gained traction on social media platforms.

Assistant Police Inspector Narendra Patil at Chaturshrungi police station said, “Taking cognisance of the viral social media video, we have initiated a search operation and arrested four and detained one minor. A search of other involved accused is going on.’’

A case has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station under sections 141,143,147,148,149 of the IPC and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

