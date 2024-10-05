Police helpdesk set up at ghat to curb crime

Bopdev Ghat is a popular sightseeing destination that attracts tourists, especially during weekends. Many students and working professionals visit the hill. The perpetrators, operating in organised groups, target unsuspecting victims at deserted places and loot valuables, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to sources, 25 cases of couples and tourists attacked, robbed, murdered and raped have been reported at the green belt in the last five years. The popular spot has again come into focus after two recent cases of crime against women reported in last three days.

Kondhwa Police Station officials said three cases of robbery were reported at the ghat in the last one year. Police claimed to have solved all the cases with the arrest of 12 individuals.

The area attracts many couples due to a nearby college and restaurants, with visitors tending to seek isolated spots. The patrol police teams urge visitors to steer clear of deserted areas at night for their safety.

In 2021, the area reported about 10 crime incidents prompting the police to set up a help centre. The authorities also installed six QR codes in the vicinity, where cops on patrolling duty can scan the codes to mark presence in the area on My Safe Pune mobile application.

However, locals claimed that policemen on patrolling duty visit only to scan QR code.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “No robbery case has been reported from the area since last five to six months. Our teams regularly patrol the ghat.”

Cops in civvies comb the area to detain suspicious individuals.

Police officials said there is a need to sensitise people visiting Bopdev ghat and they should leave the place after sunset.