Police invoke MCOCA against 20 Koyta gangs

PUNE Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has instructed the city police commissioner to take strict action against Koyta gang members. Patil has asked to prepare Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) proposals to control their activity across the city.

Those involved in creating terror in the city using Koyta are termed as Koyta gang members.

Patil said, “Considering the terror created by these gang members, I have instructed the police commissioner to invoke MCOCA against them so that others will learn a lesson.”

‘‘I have also asked the commissioner to appoint quality lawyers in MCOCA cases so that no one should remain free,’ he said.

Retesh Kumaar, police commissioner, said, “We have decided to invoke MCOCA against 20 gangs involved in creating terror in the city, out of which sanction was given to eight proposals and 12 more proposals are in the pipeline.”

“These criminals want to earn easy money to maintain their high standard of living. Hence, they intercept common people and threaten with Koyta in order to rob them,” said Patil.

Patil said, ‘‘Recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted a conference on crimes in the city at that time he had also instructed to take strict action against such criminals.”