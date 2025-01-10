Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police may be ‘lacking somewhere’ if they are unable to tackle crime, says Ajit Pawar

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jan 10, 2025 08:06 AM IST

Pune has in the past seen spate in cases involving koytas with local gangs using he weapon to attack others and create terror in different localities

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said police may be “lacking somewhere” if they are unable to rein in crime in Pune despite being given all infrastructural support and there being no political interference in their work.

Everyone knows there is no political interference in the work of the police, Pawar claimed. (FILE PHOTO)
Everyone knows there is no political interference in the work of the police, Pawar claimed. (FILE PHOTO)

Pune has in the past seen spate in cases involving koytas with local gangs using he weapon to attack others and create terror in different localities.

When reporters raised the issue of law and order in the city and the recent murder cases with koyta gangs spreading terror on the streets, Pawar said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who holds the home portfolio) has taken serious cognisance of these cases. Being a representative of this area (Pawar is MLA from Baramati in the district), I have also taken this issue seriously.”

Everyone knows there is no political interference in the work of the police, Pawar claimed.

“Despite being given various facilities in terms of infrastructure, housing, new offices and manpower, if police are unable to rein in these crimes, then it shows senior officers in the force must be lacking somewhere. If they are not able to tackle the situation, they should admit it and we will bring better officers to control crime,” the NCP chief said.

Asserting that he would talk to senior police officials on the issue of crime, Pawar emphasised it was the state government’s duty to live up to the expectations of the citizens after getting a massive mandate (in the November assembly polls).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On