Police officer attacked with koyta while intervening quarrel 

A police officer sustained serious head injuries after being attacked with a koyta (sickle) while attempting to break up a fight near the Sasanenagar railway gate on Sunday, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the city. he incident occurred around 4 pm in front of New Royal Auto Garage, Sasanenagar. (HT PHOTO)

The injured officer, assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, who is in charge of the Mohammadwadi police chowky, was admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to officials, Gaikwad suffered head injuries.

The accused have been identified as Nihal Singh Mannu Singh Tak (18) and Rahul Singh alias Rahulya Ravindra Singh Bhond (19), both residents of Tuljabhavani Vasahat, Hadapsar, Pune.

The suspects originally hail from Nashik and the search is on to apprehend them, police said.

According to police reports, Tak and his accomplice were involved in a heated argument with two motorcyclists following an accident near the Sasanenagar railway gate. The altercation escalated, with Tak allegedly assaulting the motorcyclists using a koyta he was carrying.

API Gaikwad, who was patrolling the area, rushed to the scene to prevent further violence.

Upon his arrival, Tak reportedly threw the weapon at Gaikwad, striking him on the head. The suspects then fled on a motorcycle before they could be apprehended. Emergency services were called, and Gaikwad was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is now reported to be stable.

Police have launched a manhunt for Tak and his accomplice and have urged the public to provide any information regarding their whereabouts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) R Raja stated, “Our officer was attempting to intervene when he was attacked with a koyta by the accused. He has been admitted to the hospital and is now stable. We have formed multiple teams to apprehend the suspects.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. Supriya Sule, MP and leader of the NCP (SP) expressed her concerns on social media, stating, “Is it true that criminals in Pune no longer fear the police? A police officer was attacked and injured with a machete within the Wanwadi police station’s jurisdiction. This incident highlights the rampant crime in the city and the Home Minister’s failure to address it.”

Reacting to the incident, Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar said, “It is a matter of shame for the state home department that the police brothers who are responsible for the security of all of us are being attacked in Pune.”

As per police, the accused are on record criminals. Nihal Singh Tak was earlier booked in at least 20 cases like house break-ins, vehicle thefts, and under the Arms Act. Rahul Singh is also an on-record criminal and booked in at least 14 cases like robbery, attempt to murder, and vehicle thefts. He was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case registered at Hadapsar police station in 2023.

The accused were booked under BNS sections 132, 109, 3(5), 4/25 of arms act, and section 7 of criminal amendment Act.