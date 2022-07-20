Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked

Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025

Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said. Many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh.