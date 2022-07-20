Home / Cities / Pune News / Police raid gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, 55 booked
Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth 4
Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Shivajinagar police on Monday raided six online gambling dens in Mangalwar peth, booked 55 people and recovered materials, including cash worth 4.55 lakh. A team led by senior police inspector Arvind raided the premises. The police have booked the accused under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, Sections 120 B (conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

