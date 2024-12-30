Police seal restaurant in Koregaon Park for deadline violation 

On New Year’s Eve, Pune police on Sunday sealed an upscale Kitchen and Bar restaurant in Koregaon Park until January 5, 2025, for operating beyond the 1.30 am deadline sending a stern message to the hotel establishment found frequently violating rules and regulations. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday threatened legal consequences for pubs, bars and restaurants found operating without necessary permission, licenses and deadlines. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state excise department had previously taken action against the bar twice, suspending its license and conducting raids.

“The police will ensure that they face economic loss and carry out raids against those establishments which include sealing of premises for a longer period,” he said.

According to the state home department, the hotel establishments will remain open until 5 am. Police will monitor terrace parties where youth gatherings may lead to drug abuse or other unfortunate incidents as they don’t want to take any chances following the Porsche car crash and drug bust cases which were in the national limelight leading to public outrage.

The police will also be conducting random checks to apprehend intoxicated drivers using breathalyser machines at various locations. Additionally, the campaign will focus on underage drivers. Barricades and checkposts will be set up at key locations to ensure the violators don’t escape the law.

Regarding drink and drive cases, CP Kumar said, “We are fully geared for the New Year celebrations and request all citizens to celebrate New Year festivities responsibly and not indulge in illegal activities. The police will take very strict action against drink and drive offences, and I reiterated that the new year must be celebrated responsibly.”