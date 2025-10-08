Police search properties of Tipu Pathan & gang, seize valuables

The Kalepadal police on Tuesday searched properties of notorious gangster Tipu Pathan and his gang members and seized cash, valuables, a car and documents among their ill-gotten gains. The searches were conducted as part of the investigation into various cases registered against Pathan and his gang members under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA). Among the items confiscated, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) registered in Pathan’s name was seized. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, the accused — identified as Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan and his gang members — allegedly run an extortion racket in the Hadapsar area wherein they threaten local businessmen, property owners and other residents and extort money from them apart from being involved in land grabbing cases.

Among the items confiscated, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) registered in Pathan’s name was seized. The vehicle had been at a Wagholi showroom for servicing since April 30. Furthermore, a total of eight bank accounts belonging to Pathan and his associates were frozen.

Mansingh Patil, senior police inspector, Kalepadal police station, said, “During the searches carried out at the residences of various accused, household items such as fans, air-conditioners, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and furniture worth approximately ₹4 to ₹5 lakh were found. The valuation of the seized items is being carried out by an approved valuer for further legal proceedings.”

Asked to produce purchase bills of the seized goods, relatives of the accused said that no such bills or documents were available. During the searches, two notarised agreements (property documents) were found and their authenticity is being verified for appropriate action. It was also revealed during the searches that Pathan and his gang members allegedly prepared fake documents of properties in Hadapsar, illegally entered them, damaged compound walls, took unauthorised possession of the land, constructed illegal structure/s, and rented them out to third parties for substantial monetary gain. Police officials said that the accused are allegedly linked to other criminal activities in the area, and further investigation is underway to trace other accomplices and financial transactions connected to the extortion network.