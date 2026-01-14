Police visit office of Ajit Pawar’s political advisor ahead of civic polls

Pune crime branch officials visited the Pune office of DesignBoxed Innovations Pvt Ltd, a public relations and election management firm co-founded by Naresh Arora and associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Tuesday, two days ahead of municipal elections across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In his X post, Pawar stated that his party respects the rule of law. (HT)

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said the firm provided details sought by the crime branch officials and “extended full cooperation” while no objectionable matter or irregularity was found in the process.

“The Nationalist Congress Party wishes to make it clear that in this entire matter, the party stands firmly behind Naresh Arora and his organisation DesignBoxed,” Pawar said.

In his X post, Pawar stated that his party respects the rule of law. He urged against speculation and spread of rumours, stating that conclusions should be drawn strictly on the basis of facts. The clarification followed media reports suggesting that the agency’s premises had been raided.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, in a statement, said that the visit followed information about “suspicious activity” at a location under the Pune Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. “A team comprising one officer and two policemen went to verify the information. Nothing adverse was found at the spot or with the people present, after which the team left,” the statement said.

DesignBoxed co-founder and MD Naresh Arora said that he and other senior officials were not present when officials visited the office in the evening. “The officers asked for certain documents, details of senior staff and information about work carried out for the NCP. Our staff told them that such information could not be provided immediately,” he said, adding that the officials noted the name and contact details of the company’s CEO, and examined some documents, but did not seize anything.

Arora said the company’s work primarily involves publicity and political management.

According to information available on its website, DesignBoxed Innovations Pvt Ltd describes itself as a political digital campaign management firm with a presence in both online and offline outreach.

The development comes amid an intense political contest in Pune, where Ajit Pawar’s NCP has tied up with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) to take on BJP in the civic polls.