Political leaders demand fogging across city to check viral disease spread

To highlight civic apathy towards rise in dengue and viral infection cases, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amol Balwadkar on Monday used a fogging machine to disinfect the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters campus. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amol Balwadkar on Monday used a fogging machine to disinfect the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters campus. (HT PHOTO)

“There is a spike in viral infection cases reported across the city and the civic administration seems shirking responsibility. I carried out fogging in at least 50 to 60 housing societies in Kothrud and Bavdhan areas. I am appealing to the civic administration to intensify fogging measures covering the city. With no elected member in the civic body, it seems the administration is not serious about citizens’ health,” Balwadkar said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s urban cell led by Nitin Kadam had staged a protest against PMC for rise in viral infections. Kadam said, “Our demands regarding disease prevention measures have not seen any PMC action on the ground since last one month. We are happy that the ruling party has also joined the campaign to ensure PMC acts.”

Meanwhile, one of the health officers on condition of anonymity said, “As per the court’s order, fogging is banned. Yet, some political leaders are adamant on fogging. The civic body has implemented many other steps to check spread of mosquito-borne diseases.”