Political opposition delays PMC’s water meter installation scheme ahead of polls

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to install nearly 268,000 water meters under the 24x7 equitable water distribution scheme, only 157,000 water meters have been installed thus far with the installation of the remaining water meters stalled mainly due to local representatives opposing it ahead of the state assembly polls in October to avoid any negative impact on their election prospects. Water meter at Sukhasagar nagar Katraj in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

While the plan had been approved by former- mayors and deputy mayors and former standing committee chairman and party leaders from various political parties in the 2015 general body meeting, they opposed the installation in their respective areas, causing the work to stop.

In the meeting last week, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale mentioned the names of the local representatives opposing the installation of the remaining water meters. The water scheme includes constructing 83 water tanks, laying 1,600 km of new water channels, and installing about 318,000 water meters. The work began in 2018 by raising funds from bonds, and central and state governments totalling around ₹2,515 crore. Due to meter shortage, only about 60% of the meters have been installed. Now, with opposition from the local representatives, the scheme is at risk.

Despite the opposition, wherever the meters have been installed, the municipality isn’t charging the bills according to the meter readings yet. In many places, 10,000 to 12,000 litre of water is being provided daily for four to five people. Taking note of the same, the PMC has instructed that water consumption be reduced and the response has been positive. This helps control water usage, but representatives are opposing meter installations to avoid upsetting citizens.

The PMC had aimed to complete the project, including the installation of water meters, by March 31, 2024. Due to the opposition, the work of installing meters has slowed down. Therefore, the water department has extended the six months’ deadline of March 31, 2024. At present, the Pune Cantonment constituency areas and Hadapsar constituency areas are the parts of the city where water meters remain to be installed.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head of the water supply department, said, “Citizens are against meter installations in some parts. However, we are finding a way by coordinating with the citizens. A review of the plan has been presented in the meeting held at the commissioner’s office.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Before every election, local representatives oppose installation of water meters, causing delays in the scheme. With the upcoming assembly polls in October and municipal polls, politicians are once again opposing meter installation. I don’t think the scheme will be completed by the extended deadline, and it won’t serve its original purpose. It won’t reach a logical conclusion.”