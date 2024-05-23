Porsche accident case: Cops expect minor’s blood report in two days

Pune: Pune police expect the blood report of the 17-year-old, who was driving the Porsche that killed two techies at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning, in a couple of days. Pune police expect the blood report of the 17-year-old, who was driving the Porsche that killed two techies at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning, in a couple of days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The preliminary medical examination report of the blood samples released by Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on Sunday did not show any trace of alcohol.

The initial report raised questions on whether the minor was purposefully taken late for examination and the delay could have caused negative traces of alcohol in blood samples.

A senior SGH official on anonymity said, “If the gap between the consumption of alcohol and the test is more than seven to eight hours, it is likely that traces of alcohol will not be found during the medical examination. It also depends on the amount of alcohol one has consumed,” the official said.

“The reports from the forensic laboratory take minimum eight to ten days or even months depending on the workload. However, the reports can be released early if the police cite it as a special case,” he added.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), said, “We have requested the lab to send the report on priority and it is expected in two days.”