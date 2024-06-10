Porsche crash: Juvenile’s parents, another accused to stay in police custody till June 14

A Pune court on Monday extended till June 14 the police custody of the parents of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the fatal Porsche car accident and another accused in a case pertaining to destruction of evidence. The prosecution sought extension of the police custody of the trio arguing that they want to find out where the blood samples of the juvenile were disposed of. (HT PHOTO)

The accused teen’s father and mother were arrested in the case for their suspected role in swapping of blood samples of the juvenile, who was allegedly drunk while driving the luxury car that knocked down and killed two motorbike-borne IT professionals at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The teen’s mother was arrested on June 1 after revelation that the boy’s blood samples were replaced with hers. Her husband was earlier arrested for allegedly being involved in destruction of evidence.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche crash: Satara admin demolish teen’s family club in Mahabaleshwar

Besides the juvenile’s parents, Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from state-run Sassoon General Hospital, where blood samples were collected, were produced before the court on Monday.

The prosecution sought extension of the police custody of the trio arguing that they want to find out where the blood samples of the juvenile were disposed of.

It told the court that Makandar was paid ₹4 lakh by the employed driver of the teenager’s father. Of this, ₹3 lakh was given (to Sassoon doctors and staff) for replacing the juvenile’s blood samples.

“ ₹3 lakh has been recovered from suspended casualty medical officer Dr Srihari Halnor and Sassoon hospital’s former conservancy employee Atul Ghatkamble, and we need to recover the remaining ₹1 lakh,” said the investigating officer.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil opposed the custody extension plea of the teen’s parents, saying they have already spent several days in police remand and there was no need for their further custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, the minor boy’s stay at the observation home had been extended till June 12. home.

ALSO READ- Heavy rain delays flights, gives pax hard time travelling to Pune Airport

Minor’s father booked under MOFA

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked the juvenile’s father for cheating at least 72 unit holders of Nancy Brahma Housing Society in Bavdhan by not providing amenities mentioned in the contract.

The Hinjewadi Police Station filed the case against the teen’s father and four others on Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by Vishal Adsul, 42, and resident of Nancy Brahma Housing Society, the accused built 11-storey and 10-storey buildings at the open space on the society premises allegedly without obtaining prior permission.

ALSO READ- First time MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol sworn in as Minister of State

The accused were bound to complete the procedure of conveyance deed, hand over parking space and open plots owned by the society, but instead formed three separate societies and misrepresented amenity and open spaces on different maps, the complainant stated.

Somnath Panchal, assistance inspector, Hinjewadi Police Station, said, “We have registered a case against the five accused and will seek the custody of teen’s father from the Pune police.’’

The case has been registered under Sections 420, 409, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 7, 11, 13 of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 (MOFA).

At least six cases have been filed against the juvenile’s father at various police stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after the Porsche car accident case.

(With agency inputs)