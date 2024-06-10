Heavy rain delays flights, gives pax hard time travelling to Pune Airport

PUNE: Due to heavy rain since yesterday, not only were several flights delayed at Pune Airport last night, passengers had to struggle to reach the airport as there was waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion across the city. Considering the heavy rain alert for the next few days, airlines have appealed to passengers to reach the airport two to three hours before their flights’ scheduled departure. Considering the heavy rain alert for the next few days, airlines have appealed to passengers to reach the airport two to three hours before their flights’ scheduled departure. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Siddhant Malani, who flew from Delhi to Pune last night, said, “At one point, I just prayed that the ones in the air should be away from each other so that we don’t have any mid-air collision. Then finally our Delhi to Pune flight made an attempt to land. The rain was intense. I prayed for the first time for the safe landing of a flight and it finally touched down safely. This was followed by a Kolkata to Pune flight and that too landed safely.”

Another flyer Akanksha Saini posted on X and said, “Disappointed with Pune Airport’s inefficiency! Landed more than an hour ago but still stuck on the runway due to parking clearance delays. Not the kind of welcome one expects.”

In reply to Saini’s complaint, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officially replied and said, “Adverse weather caused delays and diversions at Pune Airport. Improved conditions led to a rush of arrivals, causing apron congestion and parking delays. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

At the same time, those who had to travel to Pune Airport yesterday to pick up or drop their friends and relatives faced heavy traffic congestion on Airport Road. Amit Paranjape, a citizen, said, “Crazy rain yesterday evening - took over two hours to drive to Pune Airport from Deccan Gymkhana, and almost the same amount of time to drive back. Major waterlogging yesterday, especially near the Lohegaon Airport and Viman Nagar areas.”

Considering the heavy rain alert for the next couple of days, several airlines have appealed to passengers to reach the Pune Airport early to avoid any flight misses. Vistara Airlines issued a statement which read: “Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Pune Airport on June 9 and 10. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport.”