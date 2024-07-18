Porsche crash: Maha panel calls for action against 2 JJB officials

Pune: The state’s women and child development (WCD) department has recommended disciplinary action against two non-judicial members of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in connection with the first bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. The department has asked for action over their “procedural lapses”, an official said on Wednesday. State’s women and child development department has recommended disciplinary action against two non-judicial members of JJB in connection with the bail given to minor accused in Porsche crash case. (HT FILE)

The WCD’s move come comes after a report was submitted on Tuesday by a panel it had constituted on May 22 to probe the conduct of the non-judicial members.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyaninagar after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche Tycan allegedly driven by the minor in an inebriated condition.

The case sparked national uproar after JJB member LN Danwade granted bail to the juvenile on the same day of the accident on the condition that he write a 300-word essay on road safety and monitor traffic along with officials from the traffic department for 14 days. Subsequently, the bail was cancelled by JJB on May 23 and the teen was sent to an observation home after police filed a fresh case urging a review of the earlier order.

Prashant Narnaware, commissioner, WCD department, said, “We have sent our report along with recommendations to the state government to take disciplinary action against the two non-judicial members of JJB,” adding that action will be taken in the next 10-15 days as per the recommendations given by his department.

In its report, the panel talked about “procedural lapses”, “misconduct” and “non-compliance of norms” of the JJB members. As part of its probe, the WCD department-appointed panel had recorded the statement of the two JJB members. “Based on the findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice and their replies were sought. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the state government and proposed disciplinary action against both the members,” a WCD official requesting anonymity said.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old minor accused submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the JJB.