Porsche crash: Pune police submit state’s sanction letter seeking prosecution of three Sassoon staff

The Pune city police through special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray on Thursday submitted the sanction letter before the special court stating the Maharashtra government has granted permission for prosecution of three public servants — Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shrihari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble of Sassoon General Hospital — in Porsche car accident case. The high-end car knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Kalyaninagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing both. (File Photo)

Hiray said, “We received the state government’s sanction letter for prosecution of the three public servants under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that deals with prosecution of judges and public servants, and submitted it before the court today.”

Pune crime branch in May had arrested the three persons for allegedly destroying evidence and switching the blood sample of the 17-year old son of a real estate developer who was detained custody for causing the death of two techies by crashing Porsche into their motorcycle at Kalyaninagar on May 19 this year.