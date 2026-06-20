Potion 1st: Making healthy diet choices easier

Pune: Potion 1st was born out of a steady pattern across health clinics in India. Patients with conditions like diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and heart disease were becoming regulars. What struck health professionals was a noticeable paradox: the patients already knew what should be their diet but took no little to no action about it Company’s tagline is: ‘We help people build habits that last, not just follow diets that fade’. And that, in a nutshell, is the strength its founders - Dr Madhur and Dr Pia Sanyal - are quietly building on, one convenient healthy habit at a time. (HT)

This made Dr Madhur Motwani, who graduated from Grant Medical College in Mumbai in 2011, realise that merely advising patients to eat right was not really helping. “Most of our patients already knew what they should be eating,” he said. “The problem wasn’t awareness. It was action.”

That made him think deeper. Why is it so hard for people to act on what they already know is good for them? He came to the conclusion that actionable and practical nutrition could be a game changer for patients with chronic diseases.

This thought sowed the seed of Potion1st — a startup he set up with his wife Pia Sanyal, also a doctor with a post graduation in Family Medicine, CMC Vellore, in 2022.

Pandemic insights

Pia also seconded her husband’s observations. “While treating patients during the Covid-19 pandemic, we noticed that obese people with hypertension, cholesterol or diabetes would have poorer outcomes compared to those who were healthy. Madhur and I discussed this and felt that there was something that could be done to improve their health. Since our marriage in 2018, we have inculcated the daily habit of drinking 300 ml of vegetable and fruit smoothies twice a day. So, we started recommending it to our patients.”

Unsolved problem

She stressed that modern health advice often assumes one thing: people will make the right choices if they try hard enough. But real life does not work that way. “We soon realised that patients often did not have the right equipment to make these smoothies. Carrots and beets need a high power

grinder and not everyone has it,” Piya said.

Madhur added: “In addition, most health solutions rely heavily on willpower. People are expected to constantly resist temptation, even when everything around them is designed to make them choose otherwise.”

Radical approach

From office snack counters filled with sugary treats to long workdays that leave no room for mindful eating, environments often sabotage well intentions.

“Instead of fighting willpower, we asked ourselves: What if we could redesign the environment itself?” said Madhur. “What if healthy choices become the easiest choices?”

This idea — to nudge behavior rather than force it — became the philosophical backbone of the company.

Shift in thinking

The timing could not have been more relevant. After the pandemic, people became significantly more conscious about health, immunity, and prevention. The market responded quickly, but not always in the right way.

“There was a massive shift toward supplements and pills,” Madhur noted. “But we believed there was a gap. And the solution lay in the meaning itself. They are called supplements because they add to a diet, not because they are meant to be the diet. Nutrition doesn’t come from shortcuts, it comes from food.”

Potion1st decided to focus on whole food-based nutrition that was not only evidence-based, but also accessible, convenient, and enjoyable.

“Our mission was simple,” said Madhur. “Help people build habits that last, not just follow diets that fade.”

Building clean food

The idea was simple, but execution was not. “Creating food that is both healthy and enjoyable turned out to be much harder than we expected,” Madhur admitted.

The team dove deeper into food science, experimenting with freeze-drying technology to create products that retained nutrition while being shelf-stable and easy to consume. Pia said, “We bought a free drier and kept it in our guest room while we organised our plan. In 2023, Madhur approached Venture Centre, an inventive and science-based business incubator in Pune, and they offered to help.”

The couple wanted clean-label products with no unnecessary additives and no compromises on quality.

Madhur researched organic fruits and vegetables but realised that it would be far too expensive. Plus one could never be sure if it was truly organic. “There are claims but no traceability. So instead of chasing the ‘organic’ tag, I thought it is better to eat whole fruits and vegetables that are not organic than not eat these at all,” he said.

Besides, there was the matter of taste. “We also needed the products to taste good. Otherwise, our idea would not work,” Madhur said.

Refining taste

Months turned into years of iteration where every variable mattered — texture, flavour, aroma, colour, shelf life, and nutrient retention. It was a

constant cycle of testing and refining. Luckily, Pune’s innovation ecosystem played a crucial role in their strive for perfection.

“Being in Pune helped us immensely,” said Madhur. “We were able to source the right equipment and collaborate with experts across disciplines.”

Food, they soon realised, is not just one domain. It sits at the intersection of

medicine, nutrition, engineering, manufacturing, and human behavior. All of these have to be blended.

Support from Venture Centre and Startup India Seed Fund helped them build their early infrastructure, but the biggest learning came from food itself.

“Food is emotional,” said Madhur. “People do not choose food just because it is healthy. Taste, culture, affordability, habit — everything plays a role.”

Accidental breakthrough

Interestingly, Potion1st’s most defining innovation - the vending machine - was not part of the original plan. The team initially focused on creating single serving packs of fiber-rich, freeze-dried formulations aimed at improving gut health and metabolic function. And the vending machine was an afterthought.

“We built the vending machine simply as a way to distribute our products at events,” Madhur recalled. “It wasn’t meant to be the main product.”

Then came a turning point. At the Chellaram Diabetes Conference, they showcased their early prototype. What happened next turned the tables. “One visitor walked up to us and said that this was exactly what they wanted in their office.That single sentence reframed our entire business.

We realised that while people liked our products, what they loved was the convenience,” the couple said. “Healthy food available instantly without effort.”

The vending platform was doing something powerful — it was removing friction. “It reduced decision fatigue,” Madhur said. “It made the healthy choice the easy choice.”

That was their real proof of concept. The distribution model became just as important as the nutrition itself!

Rethinking market strategy

Unlike traditional food brands, Potion1st did not chase retail shelves or Instagram likes. “Our strategy was built around partnerships,” Madhur said.

They focused on environments where health already mattered — hospitals, corporate offices, gyms, schools, and wellness centres.

“Food is already available everywhere,” Madhur said. “The real problem is access to better options.”

So, instead of asking people to overhaul their diets, Potion1st integrated it into their existing routines. “We’re not asking for drastic change,” Madhur explained. “We’re offering better choices.”

The vending machines soon became a powerful tool for the couple’s vision as these are unmanned, on-demand, easy to operate, and perfect for modern environments.

First customer moment

The first customer did not come from a sales pitch, he came from curiosity. “That conversation at the conference was our first real breakthrough,” said Madhur. “We weren’t even actively selling the vending machine, but the customer saw something the founders hadn’t fully recognised yet. We built our service model backwards from that need.”

Since then, Potion1st has completed over 20 installations, with demand for its wellness vending solutions increasing by the day. “One of our biggest lessons was the defining first-customer moment,” Madhur reflected. “Customers often see opportunities that founders miss.”

As of today, they charge ₹10,000 for 300 servings of 300 ml of smoothies or soups depending on the season out of their vending machines. “We have seven flavours of smoothies and soups each. Each serve costs ₹33 which is easily affordable,” Madhur said.

Funding the vision

Building a science-backed food company is capital intensive, but Potion1st took a thoughtful approach. “We’ve raised around ₹70 lakh in non-dilutive grants,” Madhur shared. “That includes support from Startup India, Venture Centre, and another ₹50 lakh BIG grant (Biotechnology Ignition Grant grant) from BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council).

They also secured a ₹50 lakh debt facility and invested their own capital (1 crore). “We believed in maintaining control over quality,” Madhur quipped.

To ensure this, they set up their own manufacturing unit through Proxi Agrotech in Amravati. They source their vegetables and fruits from local farmers.

Madhur said, “Farmers are under constant pressure to sell raw and not ripe fruits and vegetables as it takes time to reach the customer. But, we source the ripe ones which is what we need. This helps their ecosystem, otherwise they are forced to dump their ripe produce or sell them at a loss.”

Setting up manufacturing unit

The move to set up their own manufacturing unit was vital. “It was important for us to own the process,” he said. “Quality cannot be outsourced.”

Their efforts did not go unnoticed. They received the National Startup Award 2026 in the Food and Beverage Trailblazer Category and presenting their vision to the Prime Minister was a proud moment they would always cherish.

Reframing the market

Potion1st does not see itself in direct competition with the traditional players. “The real competition is misinformation,” Madhur said. “In a world full of quick fixes, we are advocating something slower but more sustainable. We are not selling shortcuts. We are helping people build habits.”

Potion1st is not just building a brand, it is building an ecosystem. It wants to

become a part of everyday food environments. From schools to hospitals to

workplaces, Its goal is to make healthier options seamlessly available.

“One of the biggest barriers today is operational complexity,” Madhur explained. “We remove that.”

Education is also a key focus. “Habits formed early last a lifetime,” the couple emphasised. “That’s why schools are a major priority for us.”

At the same time, they remain grounded in reality. “We don’t claim freeze

dried food is better than fresh food,” Madhur clarified. “Fresh is always the gold standard. We step in where fresh options are not available, and make healthy choices convenient.”

A quiet revolution

At its core, Potion1st is not just a food company, it is a behavioural design company. It understands that people do not change because they are told to. They change when the environment changes.

“We see ourselves as a bridge between awareness and action,” said Madhur. “The most satisfying outcome for us is to see people choose

healthier habits naturally, without force or struggle. Just because it’s easier.”

And that, in a nutshell, is the future Potion1st is quietly building — one small, convenient, everyday healthy choice at a time.