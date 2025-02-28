Poultry industry adversely affected by GBS outbreak in Pune

Following the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, both the central and state governments have instructed the animal husbandry department to carry out inspection of poultry farms in Pune district as Campylobacter Jejuni bacteria are present in chickens. Even deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to citizens to cook chicken properly before consuming it. As a result, the consumption of chicken and eggs has fallen drastically and so have the prices of chicken at the farmer and end-consumer level. All this has adversely affected the poultry industry. The consumption of chicken and eggs has fallen drastically and so have the prices of chicken at the farmer and end-consumer level (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pankaj Tuptewar, poultry industry expert, said, “GBS has adversely impacted the poultry sector. Prices have come down by ₹20 to ₹30 per kg at the poultry farmers’ level. Even in the retail market, the prices have fallen.”

“It is true that the consumption of chicken has decreased at the ground level but there are two reasons behind this. The first reason is of course GBS while the second reason is school and college examinations. When exams are underway, the hotel business slows down. Naturally, hotel consumption has fallen in February and March. A third reason is the sudden rise in temperature.”

Aftab Shaikh, a chicken seller, said, “Definitely, GBS has affected consumption. People do not want to take any risk. Many of my routine customers who would purchase chicken twice every week have shifted to mutton and fish. Usually, there is brisk business on Sundays but my Sunday sales have fallen.”

Dr Mukund Kadam said, “One of the reasons for GBS is Campylobacter Jejuni bacteria. These can enter the human body through contaminated food and water. These bacteria are present in mutton, chicken and even milk. If these food items are boiled to 70 degrees Celsius, the bacteria are destroyed. Indian culture is such that we boil all food items while cooking. Hence, there is no need to panic. But in case of an outbreak of any infectious disease, the poultry industry is the first to get the blame.”

Sambhaji Bhosale who used to eat chicken regularly, said, “It is true that after GBS was linked to chicken, I have avoided eating chicken for the past two weeks although we cook it at a high temperature. We now prefer to eat fish.”