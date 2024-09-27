Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power bill arrears of 416cr in western Maharashtra

BySiddharth Gadkari
Sep 27, 2024 06:56 AM IST

As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe ₹416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills

PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which provides electricity to both remote villages and urban areas, is facing financial difficulties.

As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe 416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe 416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL Pune circle, said, “We are appealing defaulters to clear their pending bills to avoid disconnection of power supply. To make bill payments easier, all authorized MSEDCL bill payment centers in Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts will remain open on Saturday (September 28) and Sunday (September 29) during office hours.”

MSEDCL has also provided an online payment option through its website (www.mahadiscom.in) and mobile app. Additionally, for low-tension consumers with bills exceeding 5,000, payment can be made via RTGS or NEFT.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On