Power bill arrears of 416cr in western Maharashtra

PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), which provides electricity to both remote villages and urban areas, is facing financial difficulties. As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe ₹ 416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per MSEDCL statistics, there are 1,919,231 consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial categories, who owe ₹416.82 crore in outstanding electricity bills.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL Pune circle, said, “We are appealing defaulters to clear their pending bills to avoid disconnection of power supply. To make bill payments easier, all authorized MSEDCL bill payment centers in Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts will remain open on Saturday (September 28) and Sunday (September 29) during office hours.”

MSEDCL has also provided an online payment option through its website (www.mahadiscom.in) and mobile app. Additionally, for low-tension consumers with bills exceeding ₹5,000, payment can be made via RTGS or NEFT.