Power disruption near Swargate ST stand on Tuesday night 

The electricity supply near the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) bus stand at Swargate was disrupted on Tuesday night, putting passengers’ safety at risk. The situation is particularly alarming in the wake of an incident, where a woman passenger was raped taking advantage of the dark during the wee hours. The electricity supply near the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) bus stand at Swargate was disrupted on Tuesday night, putting passengers’ safety at risk. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“There was power disruption at Swargate depot on Tuesday night, but it didn’t impact the daily bus operations from the Swargate ST stand,” Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune divisional controller said.

He, however, did not confirm if there was enough backup to keep the ST stand premises illuminated during the power cut.

In response to the power failure, MSEDCL issued a clarification.

“The Swargate ST stand and depot of the MSRTC have an independent high-voltage power connection. The ST stand’s power supply remained uninterrupted and stable. However, the underground power cable supplying electricity to the depot developed a fault on Tuesday evening. Despite this, MSEDCL managed to maintain the power supply to the office and high-mast lights through two operational phases.”

Commenting on the issue, Nishikant Raut, MSEDCL Pune division spokesperson said, “The faulty power cable is located beneath the concrete road under the flyover. As a result, an alternative arrangement is being made to provide a three-phase power supply to the depot. However, MSEDCL has confirmed that there was no major power disruption at the Swargate ST stand or depot on Tuesday.”