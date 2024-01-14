Prabha Atre, doyen of Kirana Gharana who developed her own style, passes away at 92

Prabha Atre, internationally acclaimed Hindustani classical vocalist and the oldest practitioners of Kirana Gharana that is among the most prominent lineages of classical music in the country, passed away early Saturday morning in Pune. She was 92. Born on September 13, 1932 in Pune, Prabha Atre trained in the “guru-shishya” tradition, known as the “Gurukul” system, by the two stalwarts of the Kirana Gharana — the late Pandit Sureshbabu Mane and his sister Padmabhushan Hirabai Badodekar. (HT FILE)

The recipient of three Padma awards and known as “Swarayoginee” among music world, Atre passed away due to a heart attack.

“Atre suffered heart attack at 3:30am when she was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared her dead,” said Prasad Bhadsawale, programme director, Swaramayee Gurukul, an institution run by Prabha Atre Foundation.

The veteran singer was to perform at a concert in Mumbai the same day she breathed her last. The last rites on Atre will be performed January 16 after her niece arrives from the United States.

Atre’s demise deepened the grief for music world, reeling from the untimely loss earlier this week of another prominent classical music vocalist Rashid Khan.

A versatile personality who followed the Kirana Gharana but developed her own style and experimented in singing, Atre excelled in various streams of music ranging from being academician, researcher, composer, author, guru, and most importantly, a reformer. Atre, trained in Kathak dance style, has also been a pioneer in popularising the Indian classical music in the West, giving her first performance abroad in 1969.

“Prabhatai was an experimental singer; she not only enriched the repertoire of the Kirana Gharana songs, but also developed her unique style by drawing inspiration from the works of other artistes. She was like a beacon to us,” said Anand Bhate, a classical singer.

She displayed a constant innovation and creative endeavour in the treatment, design and presentation of the musical material with musical genres like “Khayal”, “Tarana”, “Thumri”, “Dadra”, “Natyasangeet”, “Ghazal”, and “Bhajan”.

“Her vocals not only showcased the distinctive characteristics of the Kirana Gharana, but was also an excellent composer. Over the past few years, she had graced the stage of the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, blessing us with her performances. I extend my heartfelt condolences and pay my humble tribute to her,” said Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal

She also drew inspiration from the styles of renowned maestros - Amir Khan and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

According to Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar, classical singer and executive president, Natyasampada Pratishthan, among those who left their noteworthy marks in the field of music, the name of Prabha Atre will always hold significant importance.

“Her singing was sublime and heartwarming, creating a unique musical style that has left a lasting impression on many. Guru Kishoritai Amonkar used to tell me that she was very fond of listening to Dr Prabhatai’s songs. Dr Prabha Atre’s musical legacy transcends generations, leaving an impact on my generation, and the generations before and after me. Both her singing and speaking were exceptionally melodious,” Panshikar said.

A science and law graduate honoured with doctorate in music, Prabha Atre worked as an assistant producer with the All India Radio. She was also the professor and head of the department of post-graduate studies and research in music at SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai.

Atre enlisted as a “top” grade artiste of the All India Radio. Her public concerts, radio, and TV programmes in India and abroad to audiences of varying tastes have always been highly appreciated.

Apart from academics, she also made a significant contribution to literature through her books on music. Prabha Atre holds the world record of releasing 11 books (on a single subject - music from a single stage). She also authored academic books on the various aspects of music that are especially relevant to present-day performance.

“Her book ‘Swarmayee’ highlights how musical she was. While reading it, one feels as if one is experiencing her mehfils for real. On behalf of Panshikar and Amonkar families, as well as Natyasampada Pratishthan, I extend my humble tributes to her,” said Panshikar.

Her books “Swaramayee”, “Suswaraalee”, doctoral thesis on “Sargam”, three books of compositions titled “Swaraangini”, “Swaranjani”, and “Swararangi” carry 550 of her popular compositions in classical, light classical and light music. The English version of these composition contain articles on “bandish” in North Indian classical vocal music along with the notation, and song-text meaning proved to be a great help to Indian and non-Indian music learners and artistes.

Awards

Atre has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, and Tagore Akademi Ratna

She has been the recipient of various state government awards: Kalidas Samman (Madhya Pradesh), Tanariri Sangeet Samman (Gujarat), Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi Shaastreeya Sangeet Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar (Maharashtra), Pt. Mallikarjun Mansur Samman, and Swarasamrat Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru Samman (Karnataka).