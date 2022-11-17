Prabhakaran honoured as fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Pune: Vinod C Prabhakaran, a scientist from CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, has been honoured as a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) by The Royal Society of Chemistry, London.

Prabhakaran completed his MSc in Physical Chemistry from the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, in 1995. He obtained Ph D in Chemistry from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore under the guidance of Prof C N R Rao FRS. He did post-doctoral work at various institutes including the Technical University Eindhoven, The Netherlands; Denmark Technical University, Denmark and Cardiff University, United Kingdom. He joined CSIR-NCL in 2010 and started his independent research group at the Catalysis Division.

“Vinod’s research group at CSIR-NCL has been involved in surface science studies and developing structured catalysts that can give molecular-level insights into many catalytic processes. The group also works in the area of in-situ spectroscopy to study materials under close working conditions. Last few years, the group has been actively engaged in developing catalysts for CO2 reduction and methane partial oxidation,” stated the release from CSIR.

To his credit, he has more than 125 research papers in peer-reviewed international journals and one US patent. So far, he has supervised nine Ph D theses and has been guiding seven students for Ph D Dr Vinod is also a co-recipient of the National Award for Technology Innovation in Petrochemicals and Downstream Plastics Processing industry (2021) instituted by the Ministry of Petroleum, Government of India.