Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says.
Interestingly, she didn’t start working on the creation keeping the world record in mind. “It’s been 10 years since I have been in the industry. I wanted to do something that people remember. I wanted to push boundaries for myself as an artist. I want people to be inspired that if I can do it, so can they,” Deb, 35, adds.
While her first title came in January, her second one came recently, at the end of February. And now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation. “We are only allowing two or three people in my studio, keeping everything (the pandemic) in mind,” she shares.
Deb, who originally hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has been living in Pune for 12-13 years and calls it her “karma bhoomi”. “It’s a lovely feeling to make Pune proud. When people call you and tell you that you’ve made our city proud, I get very emotional. People have been accepting here. The love I have got from people is immense. They sound so proud and mesmerised. It makes me happy,” she concludes.
Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan's wish that she do paramotoring. Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. In 2018, she skydived in a saree.
Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire
The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire. “The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
City lad helps Indian students evacuate from Ukraine
Pune based Nitesh Singh and Singh's Team SOS India feel like superheroes. While the rest of the country was occupied with so many things, Singh and his volunteers helped the Indian embassy to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in the war torn Ukraine. Singh reveals that they appointed an Indian volunteer in every college, in every district. Singh also claims that Team SOS helped around ten to 11 thousand Indian students from the country.
Why Haryana abrogated Rule 134-A for school students
The Haryana government's move to omit Rule 134-A of the School Education Rules, which provided 10% reservation to meritorious but needy students in private schools, and instead implement the quota under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act has left students and parents confused. HT assistant editor Hitender Rao tries to bring clarity on the issue. The Act provides free and compulsory elementary education from Classes 1 to 8.
20 children hospitalised after midday meal at Bihar school
At least 20 schoolchildren were taken ill and hospitalised after allegedly having contaminated midday meals at a school at Kashipur in Bihar's Madhepura district on Thursday. Mukesh Kumar, who treated the children, said they complained of stomach cramps and vomiting. “Most of the children were discharged on Thursday night while two are still undergoing treatment.” A parent said they rushed to the school and found the children in pain.
