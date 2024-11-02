Menu Explore
Prakash Ambedkar successfully undergoes angioplasty

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 02, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The VBA leader was admitted to a private hospital’s ICU in the early hours of Thursday. He underwent angiography which revealed a small blockage in the right side of his artery. To remove the same blockage the angioplasty was performed, said doctors

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar underwent a successful angioplasty at a private hospital in Pune on Friday. He will be kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the next 24 hours, officials said.

Prakash Ambedkar will be kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the next 24 hours, officials said. (HT FILE)
Prakash Ambedkar will be kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the next 24 hours, officials said. (HT FILE)

The VBA leader was admitted to a private hospital’s ICU in the early hours of Thursday. He underwent angiography which revealed a small blockage in the right side of his artery. To remove the same blockage the angioplasty was performed, said doctors.

“Balasaheb Ambedkar’s angioplasty was successful. Balasaheb would be under observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. The Ambedkar family thanks everyone for their support and messages,” posted the VBA on X.

A senior doctor from the hospital administration informed that the condition of Ambedkar is stable. “The procedure was successful and the blockage has been removed. He is likely to remain admitted for the next three to four days. Later his health will be evaluated to decide the date of discharge,” said the doctor.

