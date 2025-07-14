PUNE: Black ink was smeared on the face of Pravin Gaikwad, state president of the Sambhaji Brigade, during an event in Akkalkot town of Solapur district on Sunday, allegedly by members of the Shivdharma Foundation, triggering chaos and tension at the venue. Pravin Gaikwad’s face smeared with black ink at Akkalkot event

The incident occurred at the Fattesingh Education Institute, where Gaikwad had been invited as the chief guest to felicitate his social work. As the event got underway, a group of individuals, reportedly affiliated with the Shivdharma Foundation and local groups, stormed the venue, threw ink on Gaikwad’s face, misbehaved with him, and allegedly tore his shirt.

According to Solapur Rural Police, by late evening they had arrested two individuals including Deepak Kate and Bhavaneshwar Shirgire and booked seven others under assault and rioting charges.

Police Inspector Jitendra Koli of Akkalkot North Police Station said, “As of now we have arrested two including prime accused Kate in this case and registered an FIR against seven individuals. There are chances to invoke more sections in this case accordingly further action will be taken.”

A case has been filed at Akkalkot police station under section 115(2), 189(2),191(2),190, 324(4) of the BNS and further investigation is going on.

Following the incident, police quickly intervened to control the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Gaikwad questioned the absence of police personnel at the event. “They attacked me— while I will not condemn it but will say this with certainty: those who orchestrated this should know that this is the beginning of the end. Everyone knows the history of the Sambhaji Brigade and how we respond,” he said after the incident.

Sambhaji Brigade is a Maratha outfit having a large presence in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada with a controversial background and being accused of stoking sentiments.

The Brigade is named after the Maratha king Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj son of the first Maratha king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Known for its controversial and often violent agitations, its members were accused of attack and vandalism at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, claiming that it helped American scholar James Laine’s book on Shivaji titled Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India, certain parts of which were unacceptable to them. Subsequently, the Court cleared its members of all the charges pertaining to vandalism.

Police sources said the attack was likely provoked by the Shivdharma Foundation’s long-standing objection to the Sambhaji Brigade’s use of singular references to historical and religious icons such as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Swami Samarth. The group had previously staged a hunger protest over the issue and tensions had reportedly been simmering for some time. Sunday’s ink attack was allegedly led by Deepak Kate from Indapur. Eyewitnesses said panic spread among attendees and the program was halted immediately. Security officials separated the two groups to prevent further violence. Condemning the attack, NCP (SP) executive president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said in a post on X, “Pravin Dada Gaikwad, state president of Sambhaji Brigade who works in the social sector in Maharashtra, was attacked in a shameful manner in Akkalkot. Ink was thrown on his face. This incident is very upsetting and deserves strong condemnation. We firmly believe that strict action must be taken against those responsible.”