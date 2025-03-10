Preliminary work not related to environment for Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel starts

While the approval process for the State Environmental Assessment Committee with respect to the construction of a tunnel from Khadakwasla to Phursungi is in its final stage, the irrigation department has already started preliminary work not related to the environment including road construction, labour tent setup, and area cleaning to ease logistics. Once the approval process for the State Environmental Assessment Committee with respect to the construction of a tunnel from Khadakwasla to Phursungi is completed, excavation work will begin within a month and is expected to be complete in three years. (HT FILE)

Hanumant Gunale, chief engineer of the water resources department, said, “The preliminary work not related to the environment has already started, which includes road construction, labour tent setup, and area cleaning to ease logistics.”

“We are in the process of obtaining a clearance certificate from the forests and environment department to start the (environment-related) work. The files are currently under review at Mantralaya. The water resources department is hopeful that work will begin soon,” Gunale said.

“Once the public hearing is completed, we will receive approval from the environment department. The estimated cost of the project is ₹1600 crore, and we have set a deadline of four years to complete it,” Gunale added.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division who is overseeing the project, said, “We submitted a proposal to the State Environmental Assessment Committee a year ago. Later, they asked for a government resolution (GR) for the project which we provided in August 2024 after the state government’s approval. Now, we expect to receive clearance from the committee next month. Once approved, the actual tunnel work will begin.”

Once the approval process for the State Environmental Assessment Committee with respect to the construction of a tunnel from Khadakwasla to Phursungi is completed, excavation work will begin within a month and is expected to be complete in three years. Work will continue as scheduled despite the forthcoming monsoon season.

A 28-kilometre-long tunnel will be built as part of the 34-kilometre-long canal between Khadakwasla and Phursungi to prevent water leakage, theft and evaporation from Khadakwasla Dam. The existing canal has faced blockages, reducing its water carrying capacity. At present, only 1,200 cusecs out of the 2,050 cusecs of water released reaches its destination, marking a 58% decline in capacity. The new tunnel will increase the water flow to 1,500 cusecs.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹2,200 crore for this project, with ₹1,600 crore already allocated for construction work. The contract has been awarded to Megha Engineers. The environmental impact of the 28-kilometre-long tunnel has been assessed, considering groundwater, vegetation, trees and noise pollution.