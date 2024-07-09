Prepare DPR for Chandani Chowk to Hinjewadi route: Mohol tells Maha-Metro 

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol instructed Maha-Metro to prepare the proposal for Chandani Chowk to the Hinjewadi IT Park metro line and submit it for approval. Mohol on Monday held a meeting with Maha-Metro, Indian Railways and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to discuss various issues related to public transport. A large number of citizens including those working in the IT sector use Katraj Dehu Road to reach Hinjewadi Park. (HT PHOTO)

Mohol said, “To ease the traffic between Chandani Chowk to Hinjwadi, there is a need to have a Metro line. It will address the problem of many working in the IT sector. I have asked Maha-Metro to prepare the feasibility and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this corridor and submit it for approval. Along with this another proposal for the Metro line from Airport to Ramwadi was discussed in the meeting.”

A large number of citizens including those working in the IT sector use Katraj Dehu Road to reach Hinjewadi Park. There is a growing demand for the Metro line between Katraj-Chandani Chowk-Hinjewadi.

Meanwhile, the minister has suggested that PMPML needs to increase its fleet.

Mohol said, “Considering the rise in population of the city, PMPML will require 3,638 buses but they have only a fleet of 1,928 buses. The process for purchasing 777 new buses is in progress. Among the 777 buses, PMPML is hiring 400 CNG buses from private contractors on rent.”

He said, “The tender for purchasing 177 electric buses is in progress and it will be concluded in July. “

Civil Station to Swargate stretch will start by August

Mohol said, “The Maha Metro assured to start the underground metro corridor between Civil station and Swargate by August 2024. The work of the Mandai Metro station is incomplete, but by skipping it, the metro would run on this corridor while the work of Mandai station would be in progress. The proposal for Swargate to Katraj and PCMC to Nigdi is pending with the Central government for cabinet approval. I will try to get a nod for it very soon.”

Railworks review

Mohol on Monday took the review of various ongoing works at railways and also gave instructions regarding speeding up of works for passenger amenities.

As per the information given by the railways, Indu Dubey Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Pune along with other senior railway officials briefed Mohol about the various infrastructural works completed in the Financial Year 2023-24 and till June’2024, ongoing infrastructure projects, a survey of new railway lines, station re-development by RLDA and Gate Shakti Unit, new survey works of Doubling / New lines i.e. Miraj-Kolhapur, Phaltan-Pandharpur, Pune-Baramati, Phaltan-Miraj, Miraj chord line, Talegaon-Uruli-Rajewadi and Pune-Ahmednagar.

On the occasion, Mohol said, “The concerned area and stations falling under my constituency should be taken more broadly in terms of improvement to facilities and infrastructural developments of Pune and Shivajinagar Railway stations,” He further stated the works that require his assistance with state authorities and Municipal Corporation pertaining to granting NOC, land acquisition at Hadapsar and Loni and obtaining consent to various works will be sorted.