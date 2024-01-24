close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Prithviraj Chavan to fight LS polls from Pune or Satara? Congress explores options

Prithviraj Chavan to fight LS polls from Pune or Satara? Congress explores options

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jan 25, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Satara Lok Sabha segment is currently represented by Shrinivas Patil of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction

While the Congress workers want Prithviraj Chavan, former chief minister, to be handed Lok Sabha ticket from the Satara constituency the party is also exploring options of his candidature from Pune.

While asking Chavan about his name bring considered for Lok Sabha constituency for Pune and Satara, he said, “I am happy as a MLA,” while refusing to speak more. (HT PHOTO)
While asking Chavan about his name bring considered for Lok Sabha constituency for Pune and Satara, he said, "I am happy as a MLA," while refusing to speak more.

Satara Lok Sabha segment is currently represented by Shrinivas Patil of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction. Traditionally, Satara has been with NCP in alliance between Congress and NCP.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat on the other hand is with Congress in the seat sharing formula. Currently, Pune has no representation in Lok Sabha in absence of bypolls after the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat in March last year.

For Satara Lok Sabha seat, party workers made the same demand in Western Maharashtra Congress meeting held in Pune on Tuesday at Congress Bhavan.

The Karad assembly constituency office bearers also demanded to give Lok Sabha ticket to Chavan from Satara.

While asking Chavan about his name bring considered for Lok Sabha constituency for Pune and Satara, he said, “I am happy as a MLA,” while refusing to speak more.

Chavan’s brief response came after Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala asked him to respond to a query during a press conference.

On his part, Chennithala said, “We are sure that Chavan will emerge victorious from any constituency in Maharashtra.”

With three-and-half months left, Congress has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections. The meeting for Western Maharashtra called on Tuesday at Pune was to discuss party’s preparations at booth level.

Leaders from Kolahapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Pune participated in the meeting.

When asked about Chavan’s candidature, Pune Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde confirmed the demand from workers seeking ticket for former CM from Karad Lok Sabha seat.

Shinde said, “In the Western Maharashtra meeting, Congress office bearers from Karad wanted Chavan to be fielded from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.”

