Teacher booked for beating student with rod

Teacher booked for beating student with rod

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 11:41 PM IST

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday when the victim was at the private coaching class in Kothrud

Kothrud police have booked a private coaching class teacher for allegedly beating a 12-year-old student with an iron rod, said officials on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the teacher was frustrated with his sons behaviour and hit him with an iron road. He also threatened to parade him naked in the nearby slum area. (HT PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the teacher was frustrated with his sons behaviour and hit him with an iron road. He also threatened to parade him naked in the nearby slum area. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday when the victim was at the private coaching class in Kothrud. His friends had locked him in the bathroom and the victim screamed for help.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the teacher was frustrated with his sons behaviour and hit him with an iron road. He also threatened to parade him naked in the nearby slum area.

Officials from the Kothrud police station stated that the teacher is running a private coaching class from Busari Colony are and no arrests have been made.

A case was registered on Monday under sections 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

