Probe team seeks FIR against cops in Parbhani custodial death case

Pune: A fact-finding team comprising members of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Maharashtra, and other activists has recommended filing an FIR against police officers in connection with the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi. The team filed the report after a detailed probe following a visit to Parbhani. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The team’s report highlights police brutality and procedural lapses that led to Suryavanshi’s demise in judicial custody.

The team filed the report after a detailed probe following a visit to Parbhani. The report states that Suryavanshi, 35, despite being severely injured due to police torture, was transferred to jail without medical checkup or treatment, resulting in his death on January 16, 2025.

The report adds that several detainees, including women and children from a particular community, faced brutal assaults, caste-based abuses, and were denied medical care while in police custody.

The team has strongly recommended FIRs to be filed against police officers involved in the illegal detention and custodial violence under relevant sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The report seeks immediate suspension and prosecution of the police personnel and launch of proceedings before Juvenile Justice Board into torture and detention of children.

Meanwhile, activists and affected families began their march from Parbhani to Mumbai on January 17 seeking justice and strict action against the accused officers. While the Maharashtra government has announced a judicial inquiry, concerns remain regarding delays in accountability and justice.

Parbhani police arrested Suryavanshi in connection with violence that erupted over the damage to the replica of the Indian Constitution in the district in December 10 last year. He died under police custody on December 16.