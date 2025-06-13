Prohibitory orders, traffic diversions enforced in Lonavla during monsoon

To address concerns over safety during the monsoon, Pune district collector and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Jitendra Dudi, has issued comprehensive prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, on June 11. These orders will remain in effect till August 31, 2025, across various historical sites, forts, monuments, tourist destinations and dams. Lonavala, a well-known monsoon destination, draws thousands of visitors every year to popular spots such as the Ekvira Devi temple, Karla and Bhaje caves, Bhaje waterfall, Lohagad fort, Visapur fort, Tikona fort, Tiger Point, Lion’s Point, Shivling Point, and Pawna dam (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Lonavala, a well-known monsoon destination, draws thousands of visitors every year to popular spots such as the Ekvira Devi temple, Karla and Bhaje caves, Bhaje waterfall, Lohagad fort, Visapur fort, Tikona fort, Tiger Point, Lion’s Point, Shivling Point, and Pawna dam. However, this surge in tourism during the rainy season has led to several unfortunate incidents in the recent past. Reports indicate that Bhushi dam alone has seen over 35 deaths due to drowning since 2017, including two men who lost their lives in June 2024 after breaching safety barriers. That same month, a family of five, including four children, was tragically swept away by strong currents at a nearby waterfall. Such incidents, often caused by reckless behaviour, have compelled authorities to adopt stricter enforcement measures.

The newly issued prohibitory orders explicitly ban activities such as swimming in fast-flowing waters, sitting under waterfalls, or venturing onto hazardous areas like steep cliffs and sharp bends. Risky behaviour including taking selfies, photographs, or videos at these locations is also strictly prohibited. The consumption of alcohol in the vicinity of waterfalls or other natural bodies of water, as well as entering such areas while under the influence of alcohol is banned. Illegal sale and transport of or public consumption of liquor is forbidden, likewise. Other actions prohibited under the orders include parking in unsafe zones; driving recklessly; overtaking in dangerous conditions; and littering of any kind.

The prohibitory orders further state that any act of harassment, indecent behaviour, lewd gestures, or verbal misconduct directed at women in public areas will be treated as a violation. Additionally, playing loud music, operating DJ systems, and using vehicle-mounted speakers or woofers that contribute to noise pollution is restricted. Activities resulting in air, water, or sound pollution are also banned. To reduce vehicular congestion and the risk of accidents in sensitive areas, the entry of all two-, three-, four-, and six-wheelers near waterfalls, rivers, and dams has been prohibited, with exceptions made only for essential services. Any individual, organisation, or institution found violating these directives will be subject to legal action under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Coupled with these prohibitory measures, the administration has also implemented temporary traffic diversions to manage the seasonal influx of tourists. Acting under section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Dudi has redirected vehicular flow along several routes until August 31, 2025. These measures, encompassing both public conduct and traffic management, reflect the administration’s proactive approach toward preventing accidents and ensuring a safe, orderly environment for both tourists and locals during the monsoon. Visitors to Lonavala are urged to comply with all guidelines and cooperate with authorities to help safeguard lives and preserve the natural beauty of the region.

Temporary diversion routes

Traffic from Bhaje to Malavli-Karla: Blocked. Vehicles will be diverted via Patan Bridge - Devle - Aundhe Bridge - service road to Kusgaon - Lonavla - old highway/expressway.

Traffic from Aundhe-Devle Road to Malavli-Bhaje: Diverted via Aundhe - Lonavla - Karla Phata - Malavli - Bhaje.

Traffic from Malavli and Sadapur to Karla: Entry closed. Vehicles must reroute via Malavli-Sadapur - Vaksai Phata- highway.

Traffic from Vaksai Phata to Sadapur-Malavli: Diverted via Karla Phata - Malavli - Patan - Maje.

Road from Bhaje to Lohgad: Converted into a one-way route. Tourists heading to Lohagad must use an alternate path from Bhaje.