Kidnapped businessman from Nashik rescued in 8 hours

A prominent businessman from Nashik city was allegedly abducted from near his house located in Indira Nagar and within eight hours was rescued from Gujarat, said Nashik police on Sunday. Police said that he was talking on the phone when he was abducted. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, Hemant Parakh of Gajara Group a prominent builder operating from Nashik, Mumbai city was allegedly abducted from near his house in Nashik on Saturday at around 9:30 pm.

Police said that he was talking on the phone when he was forcefully abducted.

Immediately after the incident all senior police officers including Nashik police commissioner Ankush Shinde visited the spot and formed teams for the search operations.

However, on Sunday morning Parakh was rescued near Valsad city in Gujarat.

Shinde said, “Parakh was rescued from Gujarat.’’

Nashik police said interrogation and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause and culprits behind the incident.