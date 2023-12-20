Property tax: Office to remain open on weekends at Nanded gram panchayat
The Pune Municipal Corporation will provide property tax concession to residents of Nanded City township through a special window.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will facilitate a special window for residents of Nanded City township to avail property tax concession. The civic body provides 40 per cent concession in property tax, if it is self-occupied.
The PMC property tax department statement reads, “The PMC staff will keep Nanded gram panchayat office open on weekends — December 23, December 24, December 30 and December 31 — for residents to submit Property Tax 3 form along with any two documents of Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, gas connection and voter I-card photocopy.
Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. They claimed of not using many of the civic amenities at the township premises.