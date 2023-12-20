close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Property tax: Office to remain open on weekends at Nanded gram panchayat

Property tax: Office to remain open on weekends at Nanded gram panchayat

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023 05:44 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation will provide property tax concession to residents of Nanded City township through a special window.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will facilitate a special window for residents of Nanded City township to avail property tax concession. The civic body provides 40 per cent concession in property tax, if it is self-occupied.

Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC property tax department statement reads, “The PMC staff will keep Nanded gram panchayat office open on weekends — December 23, December 24, December 30 and December 31 — for residents to submit Property Tax 3 form along with any two documents of Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, gas connection and voter I-card photocopy.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. They claimed of not using many of the civic amenities at the township premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out