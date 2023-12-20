Property tax: Office to remain open on weekends at Nanded gram panchayat

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will facilitate a special window for residents of Nanded City township to avail property tax concession. The civic body provides 40 per cent concession in property tax, if it is self-occupied. Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PMC property tax department statement reads, “The PMC staff will keep Nanded gram panchayat office open on weekends — December 23, December 24, December 30 and December 31 — for residents to submit Property Tax 3 form along with any two documents of Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, gas connection and voter I-card photocopy.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Residents of Nanded City had raised objection after receiving PMC property tax bills for the first time after the 10-year waiver as per the township act. They claimed of not using many of the civic amenities at the township premises.