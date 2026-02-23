Edit Profile
    Propylene gas tanker hits crash barrier near Amrutanjan bridge on Pune-Mum highway

    Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai highway was briefly disrupted after a gas tanker hit a crash barrier; no injuries or gas leakage reported.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 5:39 PM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
    PUNE: Traffic movement on the Pune–Mumbai highway was briefly disrupted on Monday morning after a propylene gas tanker rammed into a crash barrier near the Amrutanjan Bridge.

    According to preliminary information from highway police, the tanker lost control, hit the roadside barrier before coming to a halt. No gas leakage was reported, averting a potentially serious situation.

    Police and traffic personnel rushed to the spot and took immediate precautionary measures. The tanker was later moved to another location to clear the carriageway and prevent further congestion.

    Tanaji Chikhale, superintendent of police (Raigad), highway police, said the tanker hit the crash barrier and stopped, confirming that there was no leakage. “Traffic congestion was reported on three lanes but normalised within half an hour after the tanker was moved,” he said.

    No injuries were reported. Police are investigating to ascertain why the tanker lost control.

