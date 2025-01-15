Protests erupt in Beed as CID invokes MCOCA against Walmik Karad

Supporters of Walmik Karad took to streets at his hometown Parli forcing many shopkeepers to down shutters after MCOCA was invoked against him on Tuesday. The police and onlookers saved two persons from self-immolation attempt during the protest. Locals blocked the state highway at Parli–Pangari Road and villagers pelted stones on state transport buses on Parli-Kadegaon Road. The demonstrations were held despite prohibitory orders in place in Beed district till January 28. The situation in the district is peaceful and the police force have been deployed in areas that witnessed protests. (HT PHOTO)

According to Navneet Kanwat, Beed superintendent of police, two incidents were reported in Parli where tyres were set on fire, and the windshield of a state transport bus was damaged.

“The situation in the district is peaceful and the police force have been deployed in areas that witnessed protests,” said Kanwat.

On the invocation of MCOCA against Walmik, his wife Manjiri, said, “The CID is acting under pressure from the Opposition parties and other political leaders. While the government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case as per their demands, they wanted MCOCA also to be invoked and the authorities gave in even as my husband is innocent.”

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said that the SIT has completed the dot in the chain by invoking MCOCA against Karad. “The case under which the Act has been slapped on Walmik is not yet known. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that none will be spared and, after that statement, the demands of others do not hold any meaning,” he said.

Walmik’s mother faints during protest

A high drama prevailed outside Kej Police Station where Parubai Karad, Walmik Karad’s mother, staged a protest on Tuesday, claiming her son was innocent, and demanded his release.

Accompanied by around a hundred of his son’s supporters, Parubai said, “I am not going to leave the spot till my son gets justice. He has not done anything wrong and has been framed in the case. Even if my life ends, I will not get up from here. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar are implicating my son in a false case and both of them must be arrested,” she said.

After a while of her sit-in project, Parubai fainted and was shifted to her house.