Provide services to Uruli, Phursungi: State tells PMC 

The Maharashtra government issued a notification instructing the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide basic infrastructure and services to the Phursungi and Uruli Devachi Municipal Councils until the municipal councils were capable of handling them. The citizens’ group from Uruli and Phursungi opposes the formation of the municipal council and will present their opinions to the media on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

On the contrary, the citizens’ organisation and BJP leader Ujwal Keskar opposed the state government’s notification, arguing that the state government should take responsibility for itself rather than asking for support from the PMC.

On September 11, the state government issued a formal notification about the formation of a new municipal council for the merged villages of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the formation of a separate municipal council for the two villages on March 31, 2023, and the official notification was issued earlier this month.

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keskar turned down the notion, stating, “There was no need to establish a separate municipal council. If the state government took this decision, it should contribute ₹300 crore towards the development. Why should PMC taxpayers pay their money for outside areas?”

