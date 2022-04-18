PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government’s directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Chief executive officer of PSCDCL, Sanjay Kolte confirmed the news and said, “It is true that the central government had issued guidelines and instructed not to float any tender after April 1 of this financial year. The tenure of the smart city mission is till 2023.”
“We can carry out the works on a BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis or PPP (public private partnership) basis in future. Already, we are in the process of handing over completed works to the PMC. The rest of the works are in progress and have been almost 80% completed. We are expecting to get Rs200 crore more from the central government,” Kolte said.
As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister himself, it was a much hyped project. Although the project is expected to be completed by June 2023, several works planned under the project have not even started yet. Earlier, the central government announced in the Lok Sabha that the period of implementation of the smart city mission has been extended till June 2023.
The smart city mission was launched in 2015 as a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would always talk about smart cities during his first few years as Prime Minister. The smart city mission was launched by the PM from Pune. A total 100 cities were selected under the smart city project and it was expected that these cities would complete the projects till 2021. However due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the mid-term review by the Niti Aayog, the deadline for the smart city mission was extended till June 2023.
Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore said in parliament, “The Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdowns and other unprecedented situations have interrupted execution of the project. The smart cities are trying their best to make up for the time lost due to such circumstances.”
-
UP: Seven Lucknow’s RML law univ students test positive for Covid
Seven students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) National Law University here tested positive for Covid on Monday, said university vice chancellor prof SK Bhatnagar. In the first shift, exams were held for BA-LLB first and third semesters, LLM second semester while in the second shift there were exams for fourth, eighth and tenth semester students.
-
Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case. The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of Awate's criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
-
Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee
Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.
-
Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November
The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television cameras by November 17. Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.
-
38-yr-old woman defies age, arthritis and apprehension for Antarctica expedition
Here is a Karnataka braveheart who has made Deep J Contractor's way to Antarctica. At the age of 38, Deep J Contractor conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. Now I feel very good, I can motivate a lot of young women to take up something like this. I met various kinds of people there, including students and even a 67 years old man. Just going to Antarctica did not excite me!
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics