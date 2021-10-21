Public toilet on Katraj-Satara road is in a sorry state

PUNE A public toilet for women located near Morebaug bus stand on Katraj-Satara road in a sorry state and need of immediate repairs for the past eighteen months.

According to the women commuters, it is becoming difficult and inconvenient for them during transit from the area.

Post reopening of the city, the area has been witnessing a rise in commuting population especially the womenfolk who require the toilet facility daily.

According to area residents, the toilet block located in ward number 40 has seen theft related to tube lights, bulbs, windows, basin while the commode has been destroyed by the vandals. The doors have also been uprooted from inside. The regional municipal office immediately lodged a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police, but no action has been reported. There is no caretaker for the block which has further ruined the toilet block structure.

Aruna Kenjale, a social worker, said “ There are three toilets inside the main toilet block. Two of them are non-functional while the third one, which is a paid facility, has also closed since Covid-19 began.”

“The women commuters and even our area residents are finding it difficult as the toilet block is in complete disarray. We have requested the PMC to appoint a caretaker and carry out complete repairs to the entire structure,” she said.

Kanhayyalal Lakhanin, inchare, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office, said “ The present toilet block was built by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML’s) bus rapid transit (BRT) department for the women commuters. Since there is no place of residence, the caretakers are either not taking up the job or are going away to new jobs at places where they can stay. Some unidentified vandals destroyed the toilet and we repaired it. But it was vandalised again and currently, we have informed our seniors about this issue.”